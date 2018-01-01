Turkey to donate mosque to Taipei: Mayor Ko Wen-je

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On his upcoming trip to Europe, the donation of a mosque by the Turkish government to Taipei City would be one of the topics for discussion, Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said Thursday.

The mayor was planning a visit to the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and Turkey between January 27 and February 6, just ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the Central News Agency reported.

While urban renewal, environmental protection and public transportation would be the major themes of interest, the Turkish government had reportedly invited Ko to discuss plans to build a mosque in Taipei City.

“If somebody wants to spend hundreds of millions of New Taiwan dollars to build something, I just have to go and discuss that,” CNA quoted the mayor as saying.

Turkey has a Directorate of Religious Affairs, also known as the Diyanet, which has been described as spreading a Turkish brand of Islam overseas, especially under the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It was not immediately clear if there would be any link between the Diyanet and the new mosque for Taipei.

As to the other stops on his itinerary, Ko described the Netherlands as “the best model for Taiwan” due to its similar size. He drew a parallel between the two countries in the development of democracy, economy and environmental protection.

He said he wanted to visit Belgium because of the European Union institutions based in its capital Brussels and Poland because its capital, Warsaw, was one of Taipei’s sister cities, CNA reported.