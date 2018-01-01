Taiwan demands immediate end to China’s M503 route over Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Thursday demanded China put an immediate end to its use of a new aviation route, dubbed M503, closely following the middle line of the Taiwan Strait.

Earlier in the day, the website of China’s civil aeronautics authority announced that flights between the south and north of the country would begin using the route, which Taiwan already condemned as unacceptable when it was first proposed in early 2015.

The new route approaches the middle line separating the two sides by a mere 7.8 kilometers, reports said, while three feeder routes from Dongshan, Fuzhou and Xiamen labeled W121, W122 and W123 respectively, might interfere with services between Taiwan’s main island and the islands of Kinmen and Matsu close to the coast of China’s province of Fujian.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, MAC Minister Katherine Chang (張小月) described the move as masking negative political and military intentions toward Taiwan in civil aviation terms, the United Daily News reported. She demanded an immediate end to the M503 route, saying China would have to bear the grave consequences of its measures on cross-strait relations if it decided to go ahead with its plans unilaterally.

China said the route had been in use since 2015 for flights in one direction, but frequent delays and the increase in air traffic meant it should be opened to flights in both directions.

Three years ago, Beijing had promised it would only move forward with its plans after discussions with Taipei, but those never took place, Chang said.

The sudden introduction of the M503 route followed weeks of reports about Chinese military jets and navy ships approaching Taiwanese territory.