TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Welcome to 2018! While everyone probably spent a decent bit of energy over the past week or so, there is always more to look forward to in the Taipei area.

Here are a few fun events around Taipei to get the year of 2018 off to a fun and interesting start.

Conventions, Festivals, and Exhibitions

Jan. 14-16, the Howard Plaza Hotel in Taipei will host the “Mode (in) France Taipei” trade show. The event will offer information and exhibitions of some of the top beauty products, designer fashion and accessories in Europe, and the world.

Food, Drink, and Market events

If you enjoy fine dining and a healthy amount of wine with your meal, then consider visiting Origine French Bistro to take part in their New Year promotion of an “All You Can Drink Happy Hour” for red wine and white wine. The special offer is available every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., but only until the Lunar New Year.

If you’re into fashion and want to see some of the talented designers hard at work in Taiwan, then on Saturday Jan. 13 head out to 1914 Huanshan Creative Park for the “Our Arts Market.” There is bound to be some great stuff on display and on sale. Go support local designers! The Market lasts until 6 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 14.

Music, Dance, and Entertainment

On Jan. 13, the Yang Ming Swing Club will be hosting a swing party event outdoors at Maji Square. The group also hosts a regular weekly Swing dancing get-together Wednesday evenings (next one on Jan. 10) at the same location.

The Comedy Club Taipei has events scheduled “Saturday Night Live Comedy” for the upcoming weeks in January. If you can understand Mandarin, then be sure to check out some of Taiwan’s top comedy acts. Shows are scheduled for Sat. Jan 6, and Jan. 13. Shows start at 8 p.m.

This year the Sappho Jazz lounge in Xinyi district will be hosting a regular event every Sunday evening at 9p.m. The “Sappho Sunday Blues Jam” will be hosted by DC Rapier and local blues band Bo Po Mo Fo. Any aspiring musicians out there are invited to bring their instruments and join in a jam session.

National Theater and Concert Hall

There are always excellent musical and theatrical performances scheduled at the National Theater and Concert Hall. Their full calendar is available here. But here are two upcoming attractions worth noting.

The dance troupe organized by Ting Ting Chang (T.T.C. Dance) has prepared a spectacular modern dance performance called "Dance Round Table.” The performances will be on the Experimental Stage of the National Theater, starting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and then again each night through Jan. 14 (also one afternoon performance on Jan. 14).

The Taipei Youth Philharmonic Orchestra will have a New Year’s performance next week on Jan. 8. The arrangement is entitled “La Boutique Fantasque.”

Walking Tours and Hiking around Taipei

Free walking tours of Taipei sponsored by the Department of Information and Tourism are available regularly every weekend. Check out the Historic walking tour that starts at Longshan MRT Station.



Or in the afternoon, the Golden Age Walking tour is available Saturday or Sunday at 3p.m. starting at Ximen station. Both tours last about 2.5 hours, and are free of charge. Just remember to register first, and find more info on other tour options at the Like it Formosa webpage.

The Taipei Hikers group on Meetup.com is planning a hike around Zhinan Temple and Monkey Mountain this Saturday on Jan. 6. They have regular hikes all the time. Check out their group and others nearby for folks to plan your hikes with.

Regular Hangouts



Image from Unsplash use Clem Onojeghuo

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

The Rethinking Ourselves group also offers a forum called RO Studio discussions to practice English one or two Fridays out of each month, with small groups discussing important current trends and topics. The next one is planned for Jan. 5.

The LEIT International Friends Meetup will meet on Sunday Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brass Monkey in Taipei. Those interested are encouraged to bring their business cards.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They've got special language exchange event planned for families and kids on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday Jan. 6, there’s a social networking event at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.

Those interested in studying meditation or Buddhism can attend the 2018 series of gatherings entitled "Habits for Happiness" hosted by a Tibetan Buddhist monk Gen Kelsang Tonglam. The series will be held every Thursday from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Feb. 8. The topic for Jan.11 is “The importance of Positive Thinking.”

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.