Luxury cruise liner anchors in eastern Taiwan, greeted by indigenous people

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cruise ship that set sail from Vietnam arrived at the Port of Hualien on Wednesday. Over 2,000 passengers on the ship were greeted with a reception dance performed by indigenous peoples of Taiwan.

The Celebrity Millennium, the flagship operated by the premium cruise line Celebrity Cruises, carried 2,160 passengers from the Port of Kaohsiung to the Port of Hualien, most of whom were European and American tourists, said the Taiwan International Port Corporation (TIPC), a state-owned harbor management company.

The passengers traveled to such tourist attractions as Taroko National Park and Chi An Ching Hsiou Temple (吉安慶修院) before leaving for Keelung at 8 p.m., added the company.

The China Times reported that when the cruise ship arrived in Hualien, the passengers were greeted by a group of indigenous people dancing at the port under the arrangement of TIPC.

Harbor Master Lee Shun-i (李順益) said the Celebrity Millennium was the first cruise ship to lay its anchor in the port in 2018. The port is expecting five more large cruise ships later this year.

Lee added the estimated number of tourists coming to Hualien by cruise ship is expected to surpass 30,000 in 2018.

According to Lee, TIPC has received requests from nine cruise ships to anchor at Hualien's harbor over the course of the year. Because most of them are large ships, the total number of passengers they will bring is expected to be 10,000 more than in 2017, a number that was about 23,000.

In addition, Lee said the Port of Hualien had been renovated recently to better receive large cruise ships, including expansion of the port, a better passenger circulation plan for expediting entry to the country, and improved facilities intended to accommodate larger ships.