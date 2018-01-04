Australia vs. England 5th test scoreboard

SYDNEY (AP) — Scoreboard Thursday after the first day of the fifth cricket test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground:

England won the toss England, 1st Innings

Alastair Cook lbw b Hazlewood 39

Mark Stoneman c Paine b Cummins 24

James Vince c Paine b Cummins 25

Joe Root c Shaun Marsh b Starc 83

Dawid Malan not out 55

Jonny Bairstow c Paine b Hazelwood 5

Extras: (1w, 1lb) 2

TOTAL: (for five wickets) 233.

Overs: 81.4. Batting time: 364 minutes

Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-88, 3-95, 4-228, 5-233.

Still to bat: Moeen Ali, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 16-4-63-1, Josh Hazelwood 17.4-2-47-2, Pat Cummins 17-4-44-2 (1w), Nathan Lyon 26-4-61-0, Mitchell Marsh 5-0-17-0.

Series: Australia leads the five-match series 3-0.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV Umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.