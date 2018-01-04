Australia vs. England 5th test scoreboard

SYDNEY (AP) — Scoreboard Thursday after the first day of the fifth cricket test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground:
|England won the toss
|England, 1st Innings
Alastair Cook lbw b Hazlewood 39
Mark Stoneman c Paine b Cummins 24
James Vince c Paine b Cummins 25
Joe Root c Shaun Marsh b Starc 83
Dawid Malan not out 55
Jonny Bairstow c Paine b Hazelwood 5
Extras: (1w, 1lb) 2
TOTAL: (for five wickets) 233.
Overs: 81.4. Batting time: 364 minutes
Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-88, 3-95, 4-228, 5-233.
Still to bat: Moeen Ali, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 16-4-63-1, Josh Hazelwood 17.4-2-47-2, Pat Cummins 17-4-44-2 (1w), Nathan Lyon 26-4-61-0, Mitchell Marsh 5-0-17-0.
Series: Australia leads the five-match series 3-0.
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.
TV Umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.