Taiwan's 'Queen of Dramas' Joe Chen busted for drunk driving

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Joe Chen (陳喬恩), Taiwan's "Queen of Idol Dramas," was arrested today for driving while under the influence of alcohol and paid a NT$100,000 bail to obtain her release, reported CNA.

While driving through the intersection of Zhongxiao East Road and Fuxing South Road at 2 a.m. this morning, the 38-year-old Chen was pulled over by police, who requested she submit to a breathalyzer test. Though Chen claimed she only drank one bottle of beer, her blood alcohol measured 0.67 milligrams of alcohol per liter of breath (mg/L), well above the legal threshold of 0.15 mg/l.

Tsui Chi-ing (崔企英), Captian of the Daan Branch of the Taipei Police Department told the media that while officers were wrapping up their shift and were returning to the police station, they spotted a white Mini Cooper turning right at a red light at the intersection of Zhongxiao East Road and Fuxing South Road, and pulled it over to investigate.

Tsui said that when Chen spoke with officers, her body reeked of alcohol, and it was for this reason that officers asked her to submit to the breathalyzer test. After she registered at 0.62 mg/L, police at 9 a.m. decided to send her to the Taipei Prosecutor's Office on charges of public endangerment.

During questioning by police, Chen said that she had drunk a little more than one bottle of beer while alone in her home and then decided to take her car and go out to buy something.

Upon hearing the news of her arrest, one of her female friends rushed to the police station and accompanied her to the Taipei Prosecutor's Office. After the hearing in the Taipei Prosecutor's Office, Chen was released on NT$100,000 bail at 10:30 a.m. this morning.



Chen during this morning's hearing. (CNA image)

As she left the prosecutor's office, she was mobbed by an army of reporters and when she was pressed to comment, she only said "sorry" several times.



Chen as she's mobbed by reports outside the prosecutor's office. (CNA image

Chen is best known for her roles in the Taiwanese dramas "The Prince Who Turns into a Frog," "Fated to Love You," and "The Queen of SOP." Chen recently played the adult version of the lead character Lin Truly in the hit Taiwanese film "Our Times."



(Wikimedia Commons image)

As Chen has a massive following in China, at noon today she released a statement on Weibo (the Chinese version of Twitter) apologizing for her actions:

"I'm sorry for causing everyone to worry.

I sincerely apologize for the potential safety hazard cause by this wrong act. Last night, I drank at home, then drove to a place near my house to eat dinner. About halfway home, I encountered the police who asked me to pull over.

I definitely learned a lesson from this incident and absolutely will never violate the traffic rules in the future. This is not just a responsibility I have to myself but also a responsibility I have for others. I am very sorry for this bad demonstration I performed! Also for everyone that was worried, I'm sorry!"



(Image by flickr user w578325)



(Wikimedia Commons image)

Video showing footage of her arrest, court appearance, and media circus that followed: