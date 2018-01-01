Taiwan should be involved in CPTPP: Conference Board of Canada

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan should be included in a new round of talks to form a Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), according to an op-ed piece in Canada’s Globe and Mail.

Glen Hodgson, a senior fellow at the Conference Board of Canada, says the North American country should “hit the reset button” on its trade with the Asian region to complete the establishment of a free-trade area.

As the Trump Administration withdrew from talks to form a Trans-Pacific Partnership, Canada will have a special advantage to push its exports, in particular beef, fruit and vegetables.

While he wants the country to focus on Japan, South Korea and China, “a number of countries that are attractive markets for Canadian exporters and investors – such as Colombia, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Thailand – could be included in a second round of CPTPP discussions,” Hodgson writes.

Canada should strengthen its trade and investment relationship with Japan, “extract more value” from its trade agreement with South Korea, and push China to do more on opening its financial and insurance sector, the writer says.

Hodgson points at potential problems in dealing with China due to its communist nature. Its “one-party political system means that topics such as rule of law, human rights and labor standards could be barriers to trade talks whenever they are raised,” he writes.

“A focus on trade with Asia-Pacific as a whole, rather than just China, could allow Canada to make more immediate progress in advancing its free-trade interests,” Hodgson concludes.