Israeli army to reopen probe into Gaza paraplegic's death

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it's reopening an investigation into the death of a paraplegic Palestinian man in the Gaza Strip who died during a violent protest along the border with Israel.

The military says it will examine the circumstances of Ibrahim Abu Thraya's death last month after new information emerged.

Palestinian medical records in Gaza obtained by The Associated Press show he was killed by a bullet that struck him in the head.

The military closed its initial probe after a day, saying live fire was employed against the main instigators but was not directed at Abu Thraya and that it was impossible to determine the cause of his death.

Abu Thraya's case has become a rallying cry among Palestinians since President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital.