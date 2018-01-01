Philippines keep silent about Chinese jets near Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines has been unwilling to comment on the frequent appearances of Chinese military jets near Taiwan, though the country’s military has been watching them, the Central News Agency reported Thursday.

The incidents, which grew more frequent toward the end of 2017, earned mentions in the main English-language media in the Philippines, such as the Manila Bulletin, the Philippine Star and TV channel ABS-CBN.

An anonymous source in the Filipino military said it would continue to monitor developments closely, though on the whole the media barely paid any attention, as the Chinese incursions apparently did not target the Philippines, CNA reported.

Officials in Manila were unwilling to make any public comments about the incidents, basically due to President Duterte’s pro-Chinese attitude and to the country’s acceptance of Beijing’s “One China” policy, according to CNA.

But while maintaining anonymity, they recommended continued military reforms in the Philippines to dissuade China from conducting similar drills close by. As long as the Chinese jets flew over the Bashi Channel separating the country from Taiwan and stayed away from Filipino islands, there was nothing Manila could do about it, sources said.

Experts said Beijing could ill afford a war and would continue to focus on domestic affairs and economic development.

Taiwan and the Philippines should stick to their military modernization programs in order to make sure China does not undertake any provocative action lightly, the report said.