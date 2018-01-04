Cate Blanchett to head Cannes film festival jury

PARIS (AP) — Cannes film festival organizers say Australian actress Cate Blanchett will head the jury this year.

A two-time Academy award winner, Blanchett follows Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, who headed the 70th edition of the festival last year.

The 48-year-old Blanchett, a campaigner against sexual harassment, said in a statement released on Thursday that "this festival plays a pivotal role in bringing the world together to celebrate story; that strange and vital endeavour that all peoples share, understand and crave."

Blanchett won the 2014 Oscar for best actress for her part in Woody Allen's "Blue Jasmine," ten years after being awarded the Oscar for best supporting actress in Martin Scorsese's "The Aviator."

The Cannes film festival will take place from May 8-19.