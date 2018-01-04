Rain forces postponement of ASB Classic quarterfinals

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Heavy rain prevented quarterfinals being played Thursday at the WTA Tour's ASB Tennis Classic.

Organizers will schedule quarterfinals and semifinals on a packed day Friday in a bid to ensure the final goes ahead as planned on Saturday.

Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki was due to play American wildcard entry Sofia Kenin, second-seed Julia Goerges was to face Polona Hercog, third-seeded Barbora Strycova was drawn against Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and fourth-seeded Agnieszka Radwasnka was scheduled to meet Sachia Vickery in the quarterfinals.

Those matches will now go ahead on Friday morning with semifinal matches to be played in the evening.

Further rain is forecast.