423 people killed on Thailand's deadly roads over New Year break 

BANGKOK (dpa) - A total of 423 people lost their lives in road accidents across Thailand during the New Year period, the government said Thursday.

More than 4,000 others were injured between December 28 and January 3, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said.

This year's death toll was lower than last year's decade-high 478 fatalities because of government road safety campaigns and tougher law enforcement at checkpoints, according to Deputy Interior Minister Suthee Makboon.

Almost half of the accidents were caused by drink-driving, while speeding was behind over a quarter of the total, authorities said.

Up to three quarters of the accidents involved motorcycles, a popular mode of transportation in Thailand.

The biggest numbers of accidents and casualties took place in the north-eastern region of the country, the department said.

In 2015, a World Health Organization report found that Thailand was second only to Libya for road deaths.

The agency estimated that as many as 36.2 people per 100,000 die on the country's roadways, or around 24,237 people per year.

But in November 2017, the World Atlas website ranked Thailand's roads as the world's deadliest, followed by Malawi and Liberia.