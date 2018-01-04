Mandarin Oriental, Taipei  presents Gourmet Lunch Buffet

Committed to elevating the dining scene in Taipei city, Mandarin Oriental, Taipei continues to provide an exciting and versatile selection of epicurean offerings with excellent services. Starting on 2 January 2018, Café Un Deux Trois is delighted to present Gourmet Lunch Buffet in addition to the highly in-demand Gourmet Evening Buffet for guests to enjoy a wonderfully comprehensive gastronomic experience.

Café Un Deux Trois focuses on the quality of food and is attentive to the needs of those who would like to have an endless flow of their favourites. With a wide range of international cuisines, Gourmet Lunch Buffet provides guests a voyage of gastronomic indulgence with a variety of freshly prepared, delicious and delectable dishes including exquisite nigiri, a delightful array of hot dishes such as Blanquette de Veau Braised Veal in Cream Sauce; Vegetable Tempura; Dim Sum and Steamed Thai-Style Lemon and Chilli Sea Bass as well as other hearty selections to satisfy all your cravings. Priced at TWD 1,580 per person.