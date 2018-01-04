Photo of the Day: 'Cloud waterfall' over Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典), director of the Central Weather Bureau's Meteorological Research and Development Center, posted this spectacular satellite image on his Facebook page of what he described as a "cloud waterfall" descending down the east coast of Taiwan on Jan. 2, garnering over 2,000 likes.

In the caption, Cheng writes:

"How beautiful! The little yellow arrow shows where the weather bureau is located and from which the giant cloud waterfall can be seen to the south, it is also beautiful."

Facebook followers then posted photos they captured of the "could waterfall" that day from the ground.



(Image posted by Facebook user 許逸萍)



View from Taoyuan. (Image posted by Facebook user Joseph Lan)



Longtan District in Taoyuan. (Image posted by Facebook user 劉正伝)



Cheng Ming-dean Facebook image.