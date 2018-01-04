BIGBANG's Taeyang, actress Min Hyo-rin to marry on Feb 3

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- According to YG Entertainment, Korean boy band BIGBANG's member Taeyang and his actress fiancee Min Hyo-rin will tie the knot in a church on Feb 3, 2018.

They are reportedly to take their wedding photos in Hawaii.

YG Entertainment announced today that the couple will have a wedding party at Paradise City hotel in Incheon after a private ceremony at the church they've been going in Seoul.

Taeyang and Min Hyo-rin have been seeing each other since 2014 and they made the relationship public in June 2015.

Meanwhile, Taeyang is also awaiting his mandatory military enlistment in the first half of 2018.