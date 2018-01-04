  1. Home
Kaohsiung high school students seen dressed as Arabs carrying machine guns

Photos emerge on PTT of Taiwanese high school students dressed as Arabs and carrying toy machine guns

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/04 14:34

Taiwanese students dressed as Arabs. (Image from PTT)

TAIPEI (Taiwan news) -- Photos surfaced yesterday (Jan. 3) on social media of Taiwanese high school students dressed as stereotypical Muslims, wearing Arab robes and carrying toy machine guns at a school event meant to promote Muslim culture and food. 

A user of the PTT Bulletin Board System on Wednesday posted images of students from a high school in Kaohsiung's Fengshan District at a school event to promote Muslim culture wearing Arab thawbs (white robes) and carrying large, toy machine guns. The PTT user complained that the students' use of fake firearms while dressed in garments certain Arabs wear would perpetuate negative stereotypes about Muslims and claimed that the they showed now signs of remorse afterwards. 

The netizen then closed by saying, "These kind of people should be punished, they've reached high school, but they don't even have a basic level of decency?"


Students wearing Arab thawbs and carrying toy machine guns. (PTT image)
Muslims
Arabs
Islam
Racism
stereotypes

