Rising star Tennell leads after women's short program

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rising star Bradie Tennell continued her breakout season by winning the women's short program Wednesday night at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Tennell saved the best short program of her career for the most important event. With takeoffs and landings so soft a butterfly would be envious, her 2-minute, 40-second program floated by. She scored 73.79 points.

Tennell was third at Skate America just months after finishing seventh in world juniors. She was ninth in the U.S. Championships a year ago, so her rise has been quick at a time when many of her peers have been faltering.

Mirai Nagasu, the 2008 U.S. champion and a 2010 Olympian who was passed over for the team four years ago, stood second, .7 behind Tennell. Defending champion Karen Chen, who has had a poor campaign, reversed that as the final skater and was third.