TAIPEI(Taiwan News) - The superstar of Cantopop and Mandopop Jacky Cheung will be returning to Taiwan in April this year.

Fans can look forward to the 2018 edition of Cheung's A Classic Tour concert to be held at the Taipei Arena(台北小巨蛋) on April 20,21,22,27,28 and 29.

It is estimated that Jacky Cheung will break his current record of holding 146 concerts in 18 months.

Ticket sales will be available from Jan 20 on Tixcraft official ticketing website from 1 pm.