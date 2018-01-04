  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/04 13:54
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 31 10 .756
Toronto 26 10 .722
Philadelphia 18 19 .486 11
New York 18 20 .474 11½
Brooklyn 15 23 .395 14½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 22 16 .579
Miami 20 17 .541
Charlotte 14 23 .378
Orlando 12 27 .308 10½
Atlanta 10 27 .270 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 25 13 .658
Detroit 20 16 .556 4
Milwaukee 20 16 .556 4
Indiana 19 19 .500 6
Chicago 13 25 .342 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 27 9 .750
San Antonio 26 13 .667
New Orleans 19 18 .514
Dallas 13 26 .333 15½
Memphis 12 26 .316 16
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 24 15 .615
Oklahoma City 21 17 .553
Denver 20 17 .541 3
Portland 19 18 .514 4
Utah 16 22 .421
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 30 8 .789
L.A. Clippers 17 19 .472 12
Phoenix 15 25 .375 16
Sacramento 12 25 .324 17½
L.A. Lakers 11 26 .297 18½

___

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 127, Portland 110

San Antonio 100, New York 91

Phoenix 104, Atlanta 103

Charlotte 131, Sacramento 111

L.A. Clippers 113, Memphis 105

Wednesday's Games

Houston 116, Orlando 98

Philadelphia 112, San Antonio 106

Washington 121, New York 103

Brooklyn 98, Minnesota 97

Miami 111, Detroit 104

Boston 102, Cleveland 88

Milwaukee 122, Indiana 101

Toronto 124, Chicago 115

Golden State 125, Dallas 122

Denver 134, Phoenix 111

New Orleans 108, Utah 98

Oklahoma City 133, L.A. Lakers 96

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.

Washington at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.