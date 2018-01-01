Taiwan to send vice president to Honduras for presidential inauguration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) will represent Taiwan at the January 27 inauguration of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was re-elected to a second term amid protests.

The Central-American country is one of only 20 nations to maintain official diplomatic links with Taiwan.

According to the Honduran ambassador in Taipei, Rafael Fernando Sierra Quesada, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was one of the first heads of state to congratulate Hernandez on his re-election, the Central News Agency reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the decision Thursday to send Chen, but it added details of his itinerary would be worked out later, including eventual plans to visit other countries. Due to pressure from China, which tries to prevent Taiwan from expanding its foreign relations, overseas trips for the island’s leaders are kept under wraps as long as possible, but visits to Latin America usually include stopovers in the United States.

The re-election of Hernandez has been mired in controversy, as the Constitution initially did not allow presidents to serve two consecutive terms. The November election itself led to accusations of fraud due to the long vote-counting process which also showed a reversal, with the opposition candidate originally leading but later faltering.

Protests were met with force, leading to the deaths of at least 31 people, according to human rights groups.

The opposition has reportedly called for a renewed campaign of protests in the run-up to the inauguration.