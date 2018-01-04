Faces of war: Who are the men in soldier's WWII sketches?

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Stan Dube (doob) sketched portraits of his fellow soldiers during World War II. The 17 drawings were stashed in an attic after the war and found only a year ago by his son.

Now, Ira Dube is on a mission to identify the men in his father's old sketches. So far he's identified two of them.

The Woodland Park, Colorado, man has sent the other 15 sketches to the New York State Military Museum and Veterans Research Center. The museum plans to post the sketches on its website.

But time is an enemy. It's not clear if any of the men in the pictures are still alive. There also are fewer people left who knew the men.

One museum official says they may never know who the men are in Stan Dube's sketches.