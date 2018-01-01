Taiwanese luxury automaker Luxgen shows off new models at Taipei Intl. Auto Show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s only independent luxury auto-maker Luxgen unveiled some of its newest models at the 22nd Taipei International Auto Show on Dec. 30.

The highlights of Luxgen's exhibition were the U5 crossover models which feature new automated parking features, as well as a ton of customization options.

In response to increasing public concern about air pollution, the crossover U5 model cars have been designed to be more environmentally friendly. The U5 E+ model can charge its electric battery up to 80 percent within 50 minutes, according to the report at UDN.

Luxge has also emphasized its commitment to safety in all of its automobile designs. The U5 models received excellent results from crash tests conducted by a top car safety facility in Spain.

Another design option makes the Luxgen car interiors completely customizable. Items like seat cushions, interior panels and many other items can be designed with various cartoon characters, or photos and designs of the customer’s choice.



Image from Luxgen's Facebook Page