Drunk driver claims second life after smashing scooter 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A drunk driver behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper collided with a scooter ridden by a 19-year-old soldier on Monday evening (Jan. 4) in Keelung, killing him on the spot, the second victim of the intoxicated motorist's actions in ten years, reported Liberty Times.

The 35-year-old driver was identified as Li Sheng-kuang (李聖光), who for the death of the solider, surnamed Lin (林), is being charged with his third drunk driving offense and vehicular homicide by the Keelung Prosecutor's Office, and was released on NT$200,000 bail with the help of his parents.

When asked in court if he had anything to say to the deceased, he at first did not say anything, but after being prodded by his father he shouted, "I am sorry for him!"

According to authorities, Li had been convicted of two prior drunk driving offenses. In May of 2008, he was arrested and sentenced to 59 days in jail by a New Taipei court for violating public safety. In November of the same year, while driving a scooter with his fiancee on board, he lost control of the vehicle and she fell to her death.

He had originally been sent to the New Taipei City Prosecutor's Office for her wrongful death, but charges were later dropped.

In 2014, Li was charged for his second drunk driving offense, though he was not involved in an accident, his blood alcohol measured 0.82 milligrams of alcohol per liter of breath (mg/L), well above the legal threshold of 0.15 mg/l, for which he was jailed for three months and fined NT$90,000 by the New Taipei City Court.

In this latest incident, Li was driving home on Gongjian Road in Keelung's Qidong District at 8 p.m. on Monday evening when his car suddenly swerved over the double yellow line and his car collided with Lin's scooter, killing the active-duty serviceman and only child.