|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|31
|10
|.756
|—
|Toronto
|26
|10
|.722
|2½
|Philadelphia
|18
|19
|.486
|11
|New York
|18
|20
|.474
|11½
|Brooklyn
|15
|23
|.395
|14½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|22
|16
|.579
|—
|Miami
|20
|17
|.541
|1½
|Charlotte
|14
|23
|.378
|7½
|Orlando
|12
|27
|.308
|10½
|Atlanta
|10
|27
|.270
|11½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Detroit
|20
|16
|.556
|4
|Milwaukee
|20
|16
|.556
|4
|Indiana
|19
|19
|.500
|6
|Chicago
|13
|25
|.342
|12
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|27
|9
|.750
|—
|San Antonio
|26
|13
|.667
|2½
|New Orleans
|19
|18
|.514
|8½
|Dallas
|13
|26
|.333
|15½
|Memphis
|12
|26
|.316
|16
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|Oklahoma City
|20
|17
|.541
|3
|Denver
|20
|17
|.541
|3
|Portland
|19
|18
|.514
|4
|Utah
|16
|22
|.421
|7½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|30
|8
|.789
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|17
|19
|.472
|12
|Phoenix
|15
|25
|.375
|16
|Sacramento
|12
|25
|.324
|17½
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|25
|.306
|18
___
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 127, Portland 110
San Antonio 100, New York 91
Phoenix 104, Atlanta 103
Charlotte 131, Sacramento 111
L.A. Clippers 113, Memphis 105
|Wednesday's Games
Houston 116, Orlando 98
Philadelphia 112, San Antonio 106
Washington 121, New York 103
Brooklyn 98, Minnesota 97
Miami 111, Detroit 104
Boston 102, Cleveland 88
Milwaukee 122, Indiana 101
Toronto 124, Chicago 115
Golden State 125, Dallas 122
Denver 134, Phoenix 111
New Orleans 108, Utah 98
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
New York at Miami, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.
Washington at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.