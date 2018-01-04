Donald Trump ranked last for Most Favorable Global Leader

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Gallup International’s 41st Annual Global End of Year Survey shows popularity ratings for leaders across the world - and United States President Donald Trump finishes last.

President Donald Trump, who has been in office for almost a year, does not poll so favorably – 31percent holding a positive view of him, 58 percent an unfavorable view. Trump is the only political leader of whom a majority hold an unfavorable view.

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin's ratings have increased from 33 percent to 43 percent. The most favorable global leader is Pope Francis at 56 percent.

The Gallup International End of Year Survey (EoY) is an annual tradition initiated by and designed under the chairmanship of Dr. George Gallup in 1977. It has been conducted every year since then. This year it was carried out by the Gallup International Association in partnership with WIN in 55 countries around the world.