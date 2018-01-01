Trump tweets and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Donald Trump’s Jan. 1 tweet bashing the country of Pakistan has brought attention to the country at the start of 2018, and there may be more to the tweet than meets the eye.



Recent reports of Chinese military surveying teams near the port of Gwadar in southern Pakistan has sparked speculation that Pakistan may have established a security agreement with China that would allow a Chinese military base to be constructed on the Jiwani Peninsula.

Trump’s accusation of Pakistan harboring Taliban leaders, and terrorists along the country’s northern corridor articulates a problem that has been an issue of concern for many years.





However, the sudden public defamation of the country on Twitter and the decision by the administration to withhold $255 million that had been approved in foreign aid to the country, has raised questions among the seemingly bewildered American media.



Recent developments related to the CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) will likely provide a few answers for those willing to look.



The CPEC will form a crucial link in China’s Belt Road Initiative (BRI) which will link maritime trade routes of the Arabian Sea to the heart of Central Asia and China’s Western frontier.

In April 2017, the Gwadar Port in Pakistan was leased to the Chinese Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) to administer the maritime trade hub for forty years.

In September, the CPEC initiative made a press release stating that China would be providing support to help train “civil armed forces (CAFs) for the purpose of ensuring full security of the project aimed at building connectivity within the region.”

On Dec. 7, 2017, a press release from the Pakistani Air Force announced that with the assistance of Chinese engineers, experts, and investment that Pakistan would enter the space age. They have announced a planned satellite launch within the next two years.

Days later on Dec. 12, an Urdu language newspaper reported that China had offered to supply Pakistan with “security forces” to protect CPEC infrastructure projects and the Chinese nationals and Pakistani laborers working on them.

After several reports in recent weeks about Chinese survey teams doing field work around the Jawani Peninsula, west of Gwadar Port, a keen observer at the Daily Caller put the pieces together. Evidence points to plans for construction of a Chinese military installation in Pakistan to further secure the port facility of Gwadar.

The military installation, if completed, will be China’s second overseas military facility after the installation in Djibouti (which curiously also houses the USA’s only African naval base, as well as a Japanese military facility).

Pakistan appears to have entered a military alliance with China. Trump upon being informed of this took to twitter to express his outrage under a pretense.



The Trump administration is certainly not going to offer a $255 million carrot to try to keep Pakistan as an ally, if the government is simultaneously taking bids to begin construction on a Chinese military facility which will run counter to Washington’s aims in the region.



The Jiwani Peninsula