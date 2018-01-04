Taiwan to follow international criteria to improve airport on-time performance

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s civil aviation authorities announced on Wednesday that the country would follow the international standard for on-time flight performance at its airports, in an attempt to improve the ratings of major airports in Taiwan.

After consulting with officials from airports, airlines, and scholars, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) announced that starting from March, an on-time international flight would be defined as one whose arrival or departure occurs within 15 minutes of its scheduled time, reported the Central News Agency.

This adjustment for the definition of on-time performance meets the criteria used by the OAG, an air travel intelligence company headquartered in the United Kingdom.

The CNA report also said the CAA took widespread criticism for Taoyuan International Airport’s on-time performance during a Legislative Yuan session last November. Despite the airport's reported a 80 percent on-time rate, which would qualify for a full five stars according to the OAG’s rating, it only received a two-star rank.

The discrepancy in the outcome of airport on-time performance is due to the fact that the current CAA’s definition of on-time performance of an international flight is defined as "arrival or departure within 30 minutes of the flight’s scheduled time," which is double the time permitted by the OAG.

The CAA thus decided to adjust the on-time performance criteria to meet the international standard.

According to the OAG’s latest report, two of Taiwan’s main airlines, China Airlines and Eva Air, also received a two-star rank for their on-time performance rating.