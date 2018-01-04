Formosan black bear caught on camera stealing honey from bee farm

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Video was released on Monday (Jan. 1) on Facebook by the Taiwan Black Bear Education Center showing a Formosan Black Bear breaking into a farmer's bee hives to get some tasty honey, gaining over 23,000 views and nearly 700 comments.

In late October last year, a beekeeper in Pingtung County discovered his bee farm, which was situated at an elevation of 400 meters above sea level, had been raided by someone or something for two days in a row. Suspecting it was a bear, he notified the Taiwan Black Bear Conservation Association's "Black Bear Mom" Huang Mei-hsiu (黃美秀) to investigate the situation.

She then sent a team of experts to mount three cameras on surrounding trees to monitor activity around the bee farm that next evening. Sure enough, a Formosan black bear was captured on video ripping open one of the beehive boxes to access the rows of sweet honeycombs stored inside.

In order to save the rest of his beehives, the farmer was advised to relocate it to another area to prevent future raids by the bear. Indeed, once the beehive boxes had been removed, the bear was no longer detected by the cameras in the area.

Huang said that Formosan black bears are normally very wary of humans and avoid contact as much as possible. She said that as long as humans do not leave food out in areas the bears frequent and during the hours they are most active, confrontations with the bears can be avoided.