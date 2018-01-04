Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 4 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Control Yuan censures Executive Yuan, Labor Ministry over labor law amendment



@China Times: North, South Korea take first step toward reconciliation



@Liberty Times: National Travel Card spending hits new high



@Apple Daily: Serial drunk driver responsible for another death



@Economic Daily News: TWSE to ease listing restrictions to boost stock market



@Commercial Times: Yageo Group looking to become world's leading maker of passive components

