Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Jan. 4, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2018/01/04 08:59

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Jan. 4 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Control Yuan censures Executive Yuan, Labor Ministry over labor law amendment

@China Times: North, South Korea take first step toward reconciliation

@Liberty Times: National Travel Card spending hits new high

@Apple Daily: Serial drunk driver responsible for another death

@Economic Daily News: TWSE to ease listing restrictions to boost stock market

@Commercial Times: Yageo Group looking to become world's leading maker of passive components
 
