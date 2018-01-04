Beal's 27, Wall's 25 lead Wizards over Knicks 121-103

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 27 points, John Wall added 25 with nine assists and the Washington Wizards beat the New York Knicks 121-103 on Wednesday night.

Playing for the first time since he was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, Beal followed his 39-point outburst on Sunday by hitting 11 of his 14 field goal attempts for Washington, which was won five of six.

Marcin Gortat had a season-high 21 points, making 9 of 10 from the field.

Michael Beasley had 20 points, including 16 in the second half to lead the Knicks, who have lost six of seven.

Kristips Porzingis scored 16 points. New York has lost 14 of its last 15 to Washington.

In an energetic first half that ended with both teams shooting 58.1 percent, Wall's jumper at the horn gave the Wizards a 64-63 halftime lead.

The first seven Washington baskets in the third quarter were from inside, and the resulting 15-3 run gave the Wizards a 79-66 lead with 7:47 to play in the quarter.

The Wizards (22-16) are now 11-10 against sub-.500 teams.

TIP-INS

Knicks: G Ron Baker returned to the lineup after missing a game with a left orbital fracture. Baker donned a protective mask, and he expects to wear it for at least four weeks.

Wizards: F Chris McCullough was assigned to the Wisconsin Herd of the G League. McCullough is averaging 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12 games. ... F Mike Young, who was signed to a two-way contract last spring but never played for Washington, was waived. ... The Wizards are a season-high six games over .500.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit the Miami Heat on Friday

Wizards: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

