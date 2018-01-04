  1. Home
  2. World

Beal's 27, Wall's 25 lead Wizards over Knicks 121-103

By RICH DUBROFF , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/04 10:27

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after his 3-point shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, W

Washington Wizards guard John Wall, left, and center Marcin Gortat, right, from Poland, combine to get the rebound from New York Knicks center Kyle O'

New York Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek rubs his head during a break in the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, W

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) tries to get away from New York Knicks guard Ron Baker (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) defends New York Knicks guard Jarrett Jack (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan.

Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) strips the ball from New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6), from Latvia, during the first half

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 27 points, John Wall added 25 with nine assists and the Washington Wizards beat the New York Knicks 121-103 on Wednesday night.

Playing for the first time since he was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, Beal followed his 39-point outburst on Sunday by hitting 11 of his 14 field goal attempts for Washington, which was won five of six.

Marcin Gortat had a season-high 21 points, making 9 of 10 from the field.

Michael Beasley had 20 points, including 16 in the second half to lead the Knicks, who have lost six of seven.

Kristips Porzingis scored 16 points. New York has lost 14 of its last 15 to Washington.

In an energetic first half that ended with both teams shooting 58.1 percent, Wall's jumper at the horn gave the Wizards a 64-63 halftime lead.

The first seven Washington baskets in the third quarter were from inside, and the resulting 15-3 run gave the Wizards a 79-66 lead with 7:47 to play in the quarter.

The Wizards (22-16) are now 11-10 against sub-.500 teams.

TIP-INS

Knicks: G Ron Baker returned to the lineup after missing a game with a left orbital fracture. Baker donned a protective mask, and he expects to wear it for at least four weeks.

Wizards: F Chris McCullough was assigned to the Wisconsin Herd of the G League. McCullough is averaging 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12 games. ... F Mike Young, who was signed to a two-way contract last spring but never played for Washington, was waived. ... The Wizards are a season-high six games over .500.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit the Miami Heat on Friday

Wizards: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball