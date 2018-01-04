Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-wei playing against World No. 23 Barbora Strycova

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-wei advanced to the quarter-finals of the ASB Classic in Auckland and will be playing against World No. 23 Barbora Strycova today.

Hsieh eased to a 6-4, 6-3 second-round victory over Belgian world No. 183 Ysaline Bonaventure in 69 minutes at the ASB Tennis Arena in Auckland. She saved five of eight break points and converted five of seven, winning 69 of the 118 points contested to advance to the quarter-finals.

Hsieh will be playing against Czech third seed Barbora Strycova, who battled to a 6-1, 6-7 (3-7), 6-2 victory over Sweden’s Johanna Larsson in 2 hours, 23 minutes. There will be live telecast on YouTube for this match.