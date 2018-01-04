The Latest: Police: Colorado shooter got guns in Wyoming.

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a gunman who killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy (all times local):

Police say the gunman who killed a Colorado deputy had purchased 11 firearms from a Wyoming store between 2010 and 2013, but it wasn't immediately known whether any of those guns were used in the shooting.

KDVR-TV in Denver reported Wednesday that a Laramie, Wyoming, Police Department report shows Matthew Riehl bought weapons from Dave's Guns in Laramie.

Authorities in Colorado have not said what kind of weapon was used in the shooting Sunday that killed a deputy and injured four other officers and two civilians.

Store owner David Smith told police Riehl passed the required background checks at the time.

No one answered an after-hours call to the gun shop Wednesday. Laramie police told The Associated Press they could not immediately provide a copy of the report Wednesday.

The gunman who killed a Colorado deputy was once a standout student in law school and an Army medic, but police and Veterans Affairs Department records suggest his life was marked by episodes of mental illness.

Matthew Riehl was killed Sunday by a SWAT team after he gunned down a 29-year-old sheriff's deputy and injured four other officers.

Riehl graduated law school in Wyoming in 2011 and was honorably discharged from the military in 2012. Within two years, he was hospitalized at a VA psychiatric ward and at one point was placed on a 72-hour mental health hold.

He also drew the attention of University of Wyoming police in 2017 for social media threats, prompting them to contact police in Colorado, where Riehl had moved.

Family members repeatedly told police they worried about Riehl's mental health.