Taiwanese weightlifter Chen Wei-ling hard work paid off

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Taiwanese weightlifter Chen Wei-ling's (陳葦綾) performance in 2008 Beijing Olympic Games has officially been awarded a gold medal after her competitors being disqualified for doping upon reanalysis of their samples.

Chen was originally the bronze medalist in the women's 48-kilogram class. However, the original gold medalist Chen Xie-xia from China was stripped of the gold medal after being tested positive for GHRP-2, which stimulates the production of growth hormone. Turkish weightlifter Sibel Özkan lost her appeal against the disqualification of her silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, after testing positive for the steroid stanozolol.

Chen mentioned in an interview with Central News Agency that she felt that she was just a small piece of rock before she knew more about weightlifting. Nobody knew who she was and what she was capable of till 2008 Beijing Olympics. And due to her size at that point in time, many coaches doubted her ability to shine at the international weightlifting arena.

Chen’s combined lift of 196 kilograms in 2008 marked a significant improvement over her 11th place finish in the 2004 Athens Olympics, where she finished the Women's 48-kilogram class with a lift of 170 kilograms.

Chen retired in 2011 before returning to competition in 2015, has undergone five knee operations. Chen had a ligament injury in her left shoulder which affected her performance in the Rio Olympics. She was ranked 7th among the 12 competitors in the event.

Upon receiving confirmation that she was clean of banned substances and could be upgraded to a gold medal in 2008 Beijing Olympics, she said that she felt much better as 2016 Rio Olympics was an ordeal for her.

The Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee will schedule a date for Chen to receive her gold medal in public.