Taj Mahal second most visited UNESCO heritage sight

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- The world-famous Taj Mahal in Agra, about 200 kms away from New Delhi, one of the seven wonders of the world, has been chosen as the second best visited UNESCO world heritage site in the world, with over 8 million visitors a year.

The online travel portal, Trip Advisor, selected this monument of love, built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, in memory of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal, as the second most visited UNESCO world site, based on the reviews and ratings of national and international travellers.

Cambodia's Angkor Wat ranks the top. Others include the Great Wall of China built by Xu Da of Northern Qi Dynasty in 1368 AD, Machu Pichu in Peru, Iguazu national park in Brazil, and Italy's Sassi of Matera.

Meaning the Crown of the Palace, this ivory-white marble mausoleum on the south bank of the Yamuna river was commissioned in 1632. The tomb is the centerpiece of a 17-hectare (42-acre) complex, which includes a mosque and a guest house.

Construction of the mausoleum was essentially completed in 1643 but work continued on other phases of the project for another 10 years. The complex is believed to have been completed in its entirety in 1653 at a cost estimated at the time to be around Rs 32 million (US $670 billion), which would now be approximately Rs 52.8 billion (US $830 million). The construction project employed some 20,000 artisans under the guidance of a board of architects led by the court architect to the emperor, Ustad Ahmad Lahauri.

The Taj Mahal was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 for being "the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world's heritage." Described by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore as "the tear-drop on the cheek of time," it is regarded by many as the best example of Mughal architecture and a symbol of India's rich history.