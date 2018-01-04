10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. TRUMP BLASTS STEVE BANNON OVER BOOK

The new book portrays the president as an undisciplined man-child who didn't actually want to win the White House and quotes Bannon as calling contact by Trump's son with a Russian lawyer "treasonous."

2. PAUL MANAFORT SUES SPECIAL COUNSEL

Trump's ex-campaign chair says that prosecutor Mueller and the Justice Department overstepped their bounds by charging him for conduct that he says is unrelated to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

3. COUNTER-DEMONSTRATORS CROWD STREETS

Tens of thousands of government supporters take to the streets across Iran after a week of nationwide protests sparked calls for the downfall of the Islamic Republic.

4. WHERE WINTER IS MAKING RARE VISIT

A brutal storm dumps snow in Tallahassee, Florida, for the first time in nearly three decades.

5. ANTAGONISTS RESUME BUDGET BATTLE

After pushing thorny issues to 2018, White House officials and congressional leaders from both parties meet at the Capitol to try to avert a threatened government shutdown over spending.

6. WHY MORMON CHURCH LIKELY TO STAY COURSE

The expected next president, Russell M. Nelson, is a 93-year-old former heart surgeon with a conservative track record on the religion's leadership panel.

7. AFFORDABILITY OF GENE THERAPIES QUESTIONED

A first-of-its kind genetic treatment for blindness will cost $850,000 per patient, making it one of the most expensive medicines in the world.

8. WHO'S GOT UNUSUALLY LARGE BROOD

A cheetah named Bingwa at the St. Louis Zoo is a proud mother — eight times over.

9. BALL BROTHERS SET TO SUIT UP

The brothers of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball land in rainy Lithuania to start their career at a local basketball club.

10. TIME TO FIX UP NURSERY AGAIN

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the couple behind HGTV's "Fixer Upper," are expecting their fifth child.