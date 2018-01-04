Couple arrested in cook's death at fried chicken restaurant

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A restaurant manager and his girlfriend have been charged in the fatal shooting of a cook inside a Connecticut fried chicken restaurant.

James Goolsby was presented in court Wednesday on a murder charge in the death of Norris Jackson, who was shot four times inside the Bonchon Chicken restaurant in Manchester around lunchtime Saturday. Goolsby is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

His girlfriend, Leanne Robitaille, also worked at the restaurant and was presented on a charge of hindering prosecution. She has been ordered held on a bond of $100,000.

Goolsby and Robitaille can't be reached for comment while in custody.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a workplace dispute and Jackson and the couple had been arguing before the shooting.

Bonchon Chicken is based in South Korea and says it's expressing sorrow over the shooting.

This story has been corrected to show Goolsby was the manager and Jackson was the cook, not vice versa.