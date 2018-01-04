2 former Christie bridge lawyers get key Trump positions

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Both of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's lawyers during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal have now been given key positions under President Donald Trump.

The Department of Justice announced Craig Carpenito's appointment on Wednesday as New Jersey's interim U.S. attorney.

Carpenito represented Christie when the Republican governor was the object of a criminal misconduct complaint filed by a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in 2016. The case was dismissed.

Christopher Wray, who represented Christie during a separate federal investigation into the lane-closing scandal, was named to head the FBI in June.

Christie was New Jersey's U.S. attorney from 2002 through 2008.

Christie wasn't charged in the bridge scandal, in which three former allies were convicted or pleaded guilty in a political revenge scheme.