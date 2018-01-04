Former AG Holder urges Sessions to defend FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Attorney General Eric Holder says he is "deeply disturbed" that Attorney General Jeff Sessions hasn't spoken out to defend his employees at the Justice Department amid Republican criticism of the FBI.

Holder said Wednesday that Republicans who have criticized the agency are trying to delegitimize the department without any thought of the long-term consequences.

In a brief interview on Capitol Hill, Holder said "It's time for the leaders of the Justice Department to speak on behalf of the dedicated career men and women who sacrifice a great deal."

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have increasingly lashed out at the department after hundreds of text messages were revealed between an FBI counterintelligence agent and an FBI lawyer criticizing Trump.