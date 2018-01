WTA ASB Classic Results

Wednesday At ASB Tennis Arena Auckland, New Zealand Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-2.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-4, 6-3.

Caroline Wozniacki (1), Denmark, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-2, 6-2.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-4, 6-2.

Sachia Vickery, United States, def. Veronica Cepede Royg, Paraguay, 6-2, 6-4.

Julia Goerges (2), Germany, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-0.

Agnieszka Radwanska (4), Poland, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles First Round

Madison Brengle and Nicole Melichar, United States, def. Naomi Broady, Britain, and Maria Irigoyen (3), Argentina, 6-4, 6-3.

Nao Hibino, Japan, and Darija Jurak (2), Croatia, def. Hsieh Shu-ying, Taiwan, and Jade Lewis, New Zealand, 6-1, 6-0.

Quarterfinals

Sara Errani, Italy, and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, and Maryna Zanevska (4), Belgium, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato (1), Japan, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, and Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-4, 7-6 (1).