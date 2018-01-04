Man arrested 30 times in train, bus thefts may take deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who has been arrested 30 times for stealing buses and trains may take a plea deal in his latest escapade that will send him to a mental institution.

Darius McCollum had been charged with criminal impersonation and grand larceny in his latest arrest, a 2015 case where he was caught behind the wheel of a Greyhound bus.

The 52-year-old said he was feeling hopeless and depressed at the time— and that he needs help, not a lengthy prison sentence. McCollum has an autism spectrum disorder, which often includes repetitive behaviors and a difficulty with impulse control.

At a contentious hearing Wednesday, lawyers tried to hammer out the deal. They will return to court Monday.