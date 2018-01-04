ATP World Tour Tata Open Maharashtra Results

|Wednesday
|At Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex
|Pune, India
|Purse: $501,345 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Pierre-Hugues Herbert (8), France, def. Yuki Bhambri, India, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Benoit Paire (4), France, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6).
Robin Haase (5), Netherlands, def. Nicolas Jarry, France, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Gilles Simon, France, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (3), Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Mikhail Kukushkin (7), Kazakhstan, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-5, 7-6 (5).
Marin Cilic (1), Croatia, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 6-4, 6-3.
Ricardo Ojeda Lara, Spain, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-4, 6-4.
Kevin Anderson (2), South Africa, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 7-6 (4), 3-2 retired.
|Doubles
|First Round
Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan, India, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, and Blaz Kavcic, Slovenia, 6-2, 6-2.
|Quarterfinals
Roman Jebavy and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 7-6 (4), 7-5.