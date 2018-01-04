Ecuador VP officially out of job after Odebrecht conviction

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador's vice president is officially out of the job following his conviction on charges of orchestrating a scheme to accept bribes from the Brazilian construction company at the center of Latin America's biggest corruption scandal.

President Lenin Moreno told reporters Wednesday he will present three candidates to replace ousted Vice President Jorge Glas within the next 15 days. Lawmakers will decide which will become vice president.

Glas was jailed in October but kept his title because under Ecuadorean law he could only be removed through resignation, a three-quarters vote by National Assembly members or after three months of abandoning the post.

He was sentenced to six years in prison, making him one of the highest ranking figures yet to become ensnared in the Odebrecht scandal.