Dolphins coach: Brawl involving Landry was 'embarrassing'

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Jarvis Landry's return to the Miami Dolphins in 2018 looked a little less likely Wednesday after coach Adam Gase delivered a stinging critique of the excitable receiver's behavior in the season finale.

Landry and teammate Kenyan Drake were ejected following a fourth-quarter brawl Sunday with the Buffalo Bills. Gase said the fight was embarrassing, and that the team's best players need better self-control in the heat of the moment.

Landry, who led the NFL with 112 receptions, can become a free agent this offseason. He has said he wants to remain with the Dolphins, and they've said they want him back, but his volatile personality is a cause for a concern — especially on a team that went 6-10 in part due to a lack of discipline.

