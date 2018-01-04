Gadot, Ronan, Janney join Golden Globes black dress protest

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Gal Gadot, Saoirse Ronan, Mary J. Blige and Allison Janney are among the stars planning to dress in black at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards to support women who have brought sexual misconduct complaints across industries.

They spoke Tuesday on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards gala. Holly Hunter was there, too, and said wearing black is a call for solidarity. It's time, Hunter said, for women to "fly in formation" and "act as one."

The A-listers are also supporting a new coalition called Time's Up, to advocate for legislation combating workplace harassment and to provide a legal defense fund for people bringing complaints. Hundreds of other Hollywood women have also signed on.