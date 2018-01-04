New museums, destinations and openings around the US in 2018

For travelers, the new year opens up a whole new world of places to go and things to do. Here are a few notable openings and events scheduled for 2018 around the U.S.

The Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania is scheduled to open the Tower of Voices in September as part of the commemoration of the United Airlines plane that crashed on Sept. 11, 2001.

In Seattle, the Space Needle completes its renovation in the spring with new features including a multi-level, floor-to-ceiling glass viewing experience.

The Oregon Trail is marking its 175th anniversary this year.

In Indianapolis, the Children's Museum opens the Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience on March 17. And Virginia Commonwealth University will open the Institute for Contemporary Art in April.