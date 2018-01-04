Puerto Rico seeks inspector general to audit public funds

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico is seeking to hire an inspector general to audit the use of public funds in a U.S. territory mired in a deep economic crisis and where officials have long been accused of corruption.

Wednesday's announcement comes as the island awaits nearly $5 billion in aid approved by Congress in late October to help with post-hurricane recovery efforts.

The previous administration had eliminated Puerto Rico's Office of Inspector General and handed those responsibilities to the Office of Management and Budget in what legislators at the time said was a bid to save money and avoid redundancies.

Puerto Rico is in its 11th year of recession and trying to restructure $73 billion in public debt as it struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.