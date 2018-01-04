16 presidents have led Mormon church

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A list of the 16 presidents of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the dates they held the position:
— Joseph Smith. 1830-1844.
— Brigham Young. 1847-1877.
— John Taylor. 1880-1887.
— Wilford Woodruff. 1887-1898.
— Lorenzo Snow. 1898-1901.
— Joseph F. Smith. 1901-1918
— Heber J. Grant. 1918-1945.
— George A. Smith. 1945-1951.
— David O. McKay. 1951-1970.
— Joseph Fielding Smith. 1970-1972.
— Harold B. Lee. 1972-1973.
— Spencer W. Kimball. 1973-1985.
— Ezra Taft Benson. 1985-1994
— Howard William Hunter. 1994-1995.
— Gordon B. Hinckley. 1995- 2008.
— Thomas S. Monson. 2008-2018.