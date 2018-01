Actor arrested in Mexico City model's murder

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City prosecutors say they have arrested a suspect in the murder of an Argentine model, saying the two had met at a local acting school.

Chief prosecutor Edmundo Garrido Osorio didn't identify the suspect by name, but said three employees of the hotel where the woman was found provided information leading to his arrest.

Karen Ailen Grodzinski was found shot in the head in the hotel on Dec. 27.

Garrido said in a news conference Tuesday that one hotel employee who provided room service gave a description of the suspect and hotel security cameras captured the license plate of his scooter. Cameras inside showed a man wearing a motorcycle helmet checking into the hotel.