HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting 5th child

WACO, Texas (AP) — The couple behind HGTV's "Fixer Upper" will be fixing up a nursery once again.

Chip Gaines announced Tuesday on Instagram that he and his wife, Joanna Gaines, are expecting their fifth child. He shared a photo of the couple with the caption "Gaines party of 7."

Launched in 2013, "Fixer Upper" follows the couple as they redo houses near their home in Waco, Texas. The show is in its final season.

Chip and Joanna Gaines also operate Magnolia Market, where they've turned converted old silos near downtown Waco into a home decor and food marketplace. The couple has also collaborated with Target on a home and lifestyle brand called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.