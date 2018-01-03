Sub-equipped boat departs South Africa to search for MH370

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A U.S.-based company says it has dispatched a boat into the Indian Ocean in hopes of resuming the search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, even though the company doesn't have a contract to do the job.

The search vessel named Seabed Constructor left the South African port of Durban on Tuesday as part of the Ocean Infinity company's plan to look for debris in the southern Indian Ocean. The boat has unmanned submarines that can descend deep into the ocean.

Malaysia's transport minister, Liow Tiong Lai, says the government is negotiating with Ocean Infinity and will make an announcement next week.

The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 disappeared soon into its flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014. The plane was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew.